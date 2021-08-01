Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 99,558 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 58.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 99,558 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIII. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.99. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

