Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of James River Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of James River Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,346,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,443,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 313,203 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in James River Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in James River Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 728,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of JRVR opened at $36.38 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.27.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The company had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. Analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

