Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.
IGD opened at $6.02 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.