Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

IGD opened at $6.02 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

