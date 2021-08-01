W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases Earnings Results

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. W. P. Carey updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.940-$5.020 EPS.

WPC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 988,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

