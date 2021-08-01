Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wabash National by 1,664.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Wabash National by 501.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 66,178.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $732.15 million, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Several research firms have commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

