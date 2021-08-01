WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.20

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 1927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

