Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,139 shares of company stock worth $24,146,942 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.26. 1,388,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,672. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $149.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

