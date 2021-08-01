Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ObsEva in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ObsEva’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01).

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ObsEva by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ObsEva by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ObsEva by 67.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 597,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 241,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

