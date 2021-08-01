Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $327.66.

W stock opened at $241.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.44. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,046,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,711 shares of company stock worth $4,153,010. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

