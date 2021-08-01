Welbilt (WBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Welbilt to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Welbilt to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 213.55 and a beta of 2.46. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBT shares. Barclays cut Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.