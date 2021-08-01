Welbilt (WBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Welbilt to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Welbilt to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WBT stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 213.55 and a beta of 2.46. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
