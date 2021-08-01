Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $660.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $637.41 on Thursday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

