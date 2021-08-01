Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.65.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.86. 2,386,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

