Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 582,325 shares.The stock last traded at $44.29 and had previously closed at $46.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.