Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Down 31.1% in July

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE MNP remained flat at $$16.47 on Friday. 2,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.15. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
