Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Down 31.1% in July

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE MNP remained flat at $$16.47 on Friday. 2,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.15. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter worth $177,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 91.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter worth $50,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

