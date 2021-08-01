Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce sales of $20.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.10 million and the highest is $20.50 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $18.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $82.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.60 million to $82.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $81.70 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $83.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,000. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $206.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

