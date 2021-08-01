Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $268.21 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WLKP opened at $26.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $940.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLKP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

