WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Cut to $240.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s current price.

WEX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

NYSE WEX opened at $189.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

