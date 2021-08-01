WEX (NYSE:WEX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $195.00. The stock had previously closed at $202.85, but opened at $192.95. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. WEX shares last traded at $194.61, with a volume of 53 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 33.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 55.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

About WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

