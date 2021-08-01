William Blair Comments on Verra Mobility Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verra Mobility in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.

VRRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -127.57 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after buying an additional 814,249 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after buying an additional 1,426,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

