WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

WisdomTree Investments has decreased its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $924.47 million, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

