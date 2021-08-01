WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $195.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,250,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,100,928. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $528.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

