WNY Asset Management LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $21.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,694.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,884. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,478.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.