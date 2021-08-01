WNY Asset Management LLC Has $959,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,340. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.36 and a twelve month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.