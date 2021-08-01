Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.78.

NYSE WWW traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $33.54. 631,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,333. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.19. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $481,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

