Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Up 52.0% in July

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the June 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WYNMY opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.