Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Up 52.0% in July

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the June 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
WYNMY opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.
About Wynn Macau
