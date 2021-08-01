X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $5.75 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,375.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,655 shares of company stock valued at $260,332 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

