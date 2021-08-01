Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,090 shares of company stock worth $10,658,144. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.