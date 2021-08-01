Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Set at C$5.00 by Eight Capital

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) received a C$5.00 price objective from investment analysts at Eight Capital in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 49.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.01.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

