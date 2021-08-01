Xebec Adsorption’s (XBC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Eight Capital

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XBC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.60 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.37.

Shares of TSE:XBC opened at C$4.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.33. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$3.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$618.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.0299231 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

