Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xilinx in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $149.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $217,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 36.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,803 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 41.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 46.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 506,764 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.