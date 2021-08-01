Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Xilinx by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,339 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,099 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 32,996 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Xilinx by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 301,627 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,762,000 after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $525,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

