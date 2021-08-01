XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,724,000.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of XPEL opened at $92.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.