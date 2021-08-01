XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 4.6%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $39.84. 82,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,096,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

Get XPeng alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.02.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 16.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 12.2% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 3.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.