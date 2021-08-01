XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 4.6%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $39.84. 82,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,096,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.02.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 16.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 12.2% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 3.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.
XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
