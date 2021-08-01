Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.76). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 98,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.34. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,223,373.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,848,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,519. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after acquiring an additional 106,196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,348,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,583,000 after purchasing an additional 117,258 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after purchasing an additional 270,484 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

