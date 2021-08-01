Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 235,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Yatra Online in the first quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yatra Online will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

