Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $6.74

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $6.40. Yatsen shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 4,714 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YSG. 86 Research began coverage on Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 402,524 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,576,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,685 shares during the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

