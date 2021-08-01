Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $96,329.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 531.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $37.40 on Friday. Yelp has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -249.32 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

