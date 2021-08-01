Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Yext news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $144,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,086 shares of company stock worth $2,226,301 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after buying an additional 775,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,012,000 after buying an additional 341,623 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,839,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,519,000 after buying an additional 244,090 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after buying an additional 368,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 117,237 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. 554,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,811. Yext has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

