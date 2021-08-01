yieldwatch Price Tops $0.42 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. yieldwatch has a market cap of $4.44 million and $100,603.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00043459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00133561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,621.17 or 1.00148712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.81 or 0.00827270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yieldwatch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yieldwatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

