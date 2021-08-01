Yijing Brentano Sells 1,644 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.47. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.30.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $36,669,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Gentherm by 38.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 108.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.