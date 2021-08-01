Yijing Brentano Sells 1,644 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:THRM opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.47. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.30.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.
Gentherm Company Profile
Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.
