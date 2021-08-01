Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $134.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target upped by Cowen from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

YUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of YUM opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.75. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $132.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,335 shares of company stock worth $2,687,364 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 659,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

