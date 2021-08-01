Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.21). AC Immune reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 34.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 2,711.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. 300,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,536. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.78.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

