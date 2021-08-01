Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to announce $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the lowest is $2.70 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $11.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Alcoa by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,142,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Alcoa has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

