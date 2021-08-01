Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.62 Million

Analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce $76.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.74 million and the lowest is $76.50 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $81.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $307.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $307.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $315.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.20. 82,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,896. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

In related news, Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $94,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,713.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

