Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to announce $70.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $75.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $284.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.60 million to $289.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $272.10 million, with estimates ranging from $270.50 million to $273.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790. 37.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. 259,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,232. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $950.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

