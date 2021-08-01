Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. Fortinet posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $272.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 100.83, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $277.00.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

