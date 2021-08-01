Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

