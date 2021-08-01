Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.13. HomeStreet reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

HMST stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. 153,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in HomeStreet by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.