Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post $1.72 EPS

Analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $156.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.03. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

