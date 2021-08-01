Zacks: Analysts Expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. Carpenter Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CRS stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 301,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,382. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

